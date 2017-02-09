Nor’easter blankets Southern New England with snow

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News reporters and meteorologists are covering a nor’easter expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to the area on Thursday.
The Pinpoint Weather Team expects the heavy snowfall to continue through the late afternoon. Accumulations of 12″-18″ are anticipated before the snow tapers off between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. With the combination of wind gusts up to 30-45 mph, the near-whiteout conditions will make driving dangerous throughout the day.
The National Weather Service has expanded its Blizzard Warning to include Providence and all of Southeastern Massachusetts. The rest of the area remains under a Winter Storm Warning.
At last check, more than 20,000 National Grid customers were without electricity, according to our Power Outage Database.
February 9 Nor’easter
February 9 Nor’easter x
