NMSU bad start leads to snapped win streak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In January, Paul Weir and his New Mexico State Aggies squeaked by Cal State Bakersfield in Las Cruces 63-58 as they kept the nation’s second longest winning streak intact. The second meeting had a different outcome as New Mexico State fell for the first time in 21 games 72-53.

The Aggies started bad, shooting 8 for 30 in the first half and just 1 for 11 from three point range. They went into the break trailing 36-18. Aggies senior guard and leading scorer, Ian Baker, scored 19 points in the loss.

All of his points would come in the second half. The Aggies got a double double from forward Jemerrio Jones. He had 11 points and 16 rebounds in the loss. The Aggies drop to 22-3 overall and 8-1 in Western Athletic Conference play.

 

