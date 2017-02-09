New Rio Rancho contact center looking to fill over 500 positions

RIO RANCHO, NM (KRQE) – Safelite AutoGlass officially opened its fifth contact center Wednesday in Rio Rancho. The new facility has seats for up to 1,000 customer service representatives.

The company has hired 400 people so far which leave more than 500 positions open in both customer service and inbound sales positions.

The June 2016 announcement from Governor Susana Martinez noted that the four-year commitment to 900 new jobs was the largest single job creation in New Mexico since 2009.

Open job positions will continue to be posted at safelitecareers.com