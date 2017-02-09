Temperatures will soar into the low 70’s in the Albuquerque area on Friday with partly sunny skies. Our record high for the date is 72° and our forecast high is 72°. Clouds will increase on Saturday as our storm approaches. Widespread showers break out Sunday with a powerful cold front help to change rain over to snow. Mountain areas could pick up significant amounts of snow while the Albuquerque area wind will be the biggest weather problem. Gusts on Sunday could hit 65 mph. Showers and accumulating snow will continue through Monday before the storm finally clears the state late Tuesday.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast
