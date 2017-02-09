Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under mostly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will skyrocket above average with high topping out well into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow expected. Winds will still be a touch on the breezy side (15-25mph) in and around the higher terrain of northern, central and northeast NM, however, not nearly as strong as what was felt earlier in the week.

FRIDAY: Even warmer! Temperatures will approach daily records in many areas across the state. Sunshine will continue as high pressure sticks around for another day.

WEEKEND: Our next big weather-maker will approach from the west – bringing with it a chance for lower elevation rain and mountain snow. An incoming cold front will help the eastern half of the state get in on the action… but will also cause the winds in the ABQ-metro area to crank out of the east (35-45mph) on Sunday.