In The Kitchen: The Range Cafe And Chimayo Chile Rubbed NY Strip

Mike Perseo, Executive Chef at the Range Cafe, joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to make a Chimayo Chile Rubbed New York Strip and talk about their new location.

The Range Cafe just opening a new location on Rio Grande near I-40, where they of course served the lunch and breakfast we are all familiar with, but also, dinner. Chef Mike prepared their Chimayo Chile Rubbed NY Strip with Mushroom and Bean Ragout, for us this morning.

For more on their new location and dinner specials for Valentine’s Day, visit their website.

Recipe

Chimayo steak rub

1.25 c chimayo chile powder

.75 c kosher salt

3 T black pepper

3 T brown sugar

Bean ragout

1 T canola oil

4 c sliced button mushrooms

1T chopped garlic

2 c black beans, cooked

4 c pinto beans, cooked

1 qt red wine gravy

.25 c cilantro

