Hidden History: Sanitation Workers of Memphis



Memphis Tenn. – (NEXSTAR) “If you want something, you got to stand up. If you want to be a man, you got to stand up and be a man, not a boy,” says Baxter Leach. Leach was one of the Memphis sanitation workers who stoop up by walking out with more than a thousand trash collectors in February 1968.

“When I went to work for the city, they weren’t even making a dollar an hour. We didn’t have nowhere to wash our hands, take a bath or nothing. We were just out there working in all that snow and rain,” says Leach.

The deaths of two trash collectors – Echol Cole and Robert Walker, are credited with starting the two month long strike by black Memphis sanitation workers. The men were crushed in the back of a garbage truck when they tried to take cover from a thunderstorm.

“When we went out and T.O. Jones called me and told me we were going on strike. I told my men that night,” says Leach.

T.O. Jones was a trash collector thrust into a position as union organizer, a role that placed him face-to-face with the black sanitation workers’ fiercest opposition, Memphis Mayor Henry Loeb.

Alvin Turner, former sanitation worker says, “This is when Loeb had said to us, ‘you better get back to work or you’re fired.’”

At that point, Alvin Turner had been working as a trash collector for 16 years. He says that those words from an unsympathetic mayor spurred the first march of many, with Martin Luther King Jr. joining the fight in March of 1968.

“I got maced, I got tear gassed. I got run like a rabbit, police behind me,” says Leach.

The striking workers met almost daily at nearby churches.

Many religious leaders supported the protest including one Reverend James Lawson who spoke to the sanitation workers one morning after an assault with police.

“For at the heart of racism is the idea that a man is not a man, that a person is not a person.” Rev. Lawson said, “You are human beings. You are men. You deserve dignity.” Out of those words a mantra for a protest, for a movement, was born.

Change came on April 16, 1968 when all of the striking workers’ demands were met, but at the cost of Dr. King 12 days earlier.

The sanitation workers’ union was recognized, salaries were increased and a strike came to an end.