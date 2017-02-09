Hidden History: Grambling Football Coach Eddie Robinson



Grambling, La. (NEXSTAR) – It’s been almost 10 years since Eddie Robinson passed; nearly 20 since he last coached. As the years pass, his legend continues to grow.

It’s because of how he lived.

“There’s no question, It is alive and well,” says former Grambling player Lee Fobbs. Lee Fobbs played for Robinson from 1968 to 1972.

Jim Crow laws influenced whom Robinson recruited, and what teams his squad could play. The laws didn’t influence the results.

“Long practices and hard work and – but it all came out with wins,” says Fobbs.

During a time of institutionalized discrimination, Robinson excelled.

Rick Gallot, Grambling State president says, “It’s pretty amazing that someone could start with so little and make so much.”

Grambling State sits in northern Louisiana, just outside the city of Ruston. It’s a small college. When Robinson was hired in 1941 by Ralph W.E. Jones, enrollment was in the hundreds.

“His charge to Coach Robinson was to make Grambling the black Notre Dame of college football,” says Gallot.

Robinson was 22 then, not much older than the players he recruited but from the onset Robinson took on another role.

American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Wilbert Ellis says, “He was a father for these kids. He dealt with single parents. Boys that didn’t have fathers at home. Coach was just that father figure.”

Fobbs says, “He was always there for you. You know when you needed that little pep-talk.”

The talks weren’t reserved for football players. Grambling’s president knows it, because he lived it. As a child, Gallot lived just blocks from Robinson.

“It was not uncommon for Coach Robinson to get home, and before he’d take his briefcases in, to walk across the street and greet us and ask us how we were doing,” says Gallot. “He might have a commercial playing on national television, but he was still the same Coach Rob.”

Those who knew Coach Robinson say that he never allowed his surroundings to dictate the size and the scope of his dreams. It’s a message he shared with his athletes and passed along to students each day.

“He would drive that home all the time to make sure that everybody understood there is no guarantee. But you do have a life after football,” says Fobbs. “A lot of guys got an opportunity to play in the National Football League and some of the guys didn’t. And those guys that didn’t still had productive lives. And Coach had a big part in that.”

Robinson’s words carried weight. Ellis remembers the first time he heard him speak in 1955. “He talked about, ‘you can be anything you want to be. But most of all you can be a good individual.’”

Over 200 of his football players played professionally. But hundreds more became professionals in a different field; principals, lawyers and executives. An achievement considered unfathomable at the time of his hiring, more than five decades earlier.

“Eddie Robinson was a man that believed in people. No matter what race, color or creed. And the words that he spoke meant so much to all of us. Eddy Robinson. Eddy Robinson,” says Ellis.