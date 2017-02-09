Grocery store donates teddy bears, coffee to Albuquerque firefighters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Smith’s grocery stores are making sure children in stressful situations are taken care of.

Thursday, they donated 100 teddy bears to the Albuquerque Fire Department. They will be given to children firefighters encounter out on the field.

Smith’s also threw in hundreds of pounds of coffee for firefighters.

Students from Paradise Hills Community School were invited to be part of the presentation. Firefighters read them books, let them dress, in fire gear and even gave them a tour of their fire truck.

“We are all about community and becoming one and how important it is to reach out to local families in need,” Jennifer Larremore, Smith’s representative, said.

Firefighters and police officers are often the first person a child comes in contact with during a traumatic situation. They say a teddy bear can go a long way.