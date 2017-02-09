Dog rescued from Thursday morning garage fire

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday morning on the 1800 block of Cielo Oeste Pl NW.

When firefighters arrived, they found the homes’ garage fully engulfed in flames but were able to extinguish the fire within minutes.

Two occupants safely evacuated without injury. One dog was rescued by firefighters and had to be revived with oxygen.

The home suffered extensive smoke and water damage. The family will be displaced until repairs can be made. The fire cause is under investigation.