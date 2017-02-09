Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Extremely warm temperatures and near record warmth are ahead for New Mexico to close out the week. High temperatures are going to be 15°-30° warmer than average with many areas challenging records. The warm weather will come to an abrupt end over the weekend!

A storm system and cold front are going to move into the region cranking up the wind, dropping temperatures, and rain/mountain snow will then return. The mountains will be favored for the heavier snow and snow amounts still need to be ironed out as the track of the system is still uncertain. This storm is going to take a southerly track and depending on how far south the storm goes will impact how much snow the region will see. At this point, it does look like the Gila and Sacramento Mountains will do very well with snow accumulation.

Albuquerque’s greatest impacts will be the wind. A cold front is going to move into eastern New Mexico on Sunday and this front will crank up the easterly canyon winds on Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph near the canyons in the metro. Stay with KRQE for more weather updates.