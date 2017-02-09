Cherise Beynon gives Lobo women first triple double since 1979

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The odds of them winning were great, considering that the Lobos women’s basketball team started the night 18-0 at home against Air Force. The results were more of the same as the Lobos turned away the Lady Falcons 81-64.

Lobos junior guard Cherise Beynon had a night to remember. She scored 20 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and dished out 12 assists to give the women’s program it’s first triple double since 1979.

“I feel like some games I got so close,” said Beynon. “Tonight I was finally able to get it. Its a good feeling.”

Freshman center Hannah Sjerven had her best night as a Lobo with 18 points and 6 rebounds.

Lobos senior center Richelle Van der Keilj had 14 points and 6 rebounds.

The Lobos improved to 9-4 in the Mountain West with the victory. The Falcons dropped to 1-10. The Lobos will play at Boise State Wednesday.