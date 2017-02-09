Bernalillo Co. District Attorney adds new tools to fight repeat criminals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret New Mexico has a big crime problem and Albuquerque tops the list and Thursday the U.S. Attorney and the new District Attorney in Bernalillo County announced how they plan to tackle it.

The state has been working with the feds to get the worst of the worst criminals off the streets, but they are about to step it up.

District Attorney, Raul Torrez says he has designated four of his prosecutors to work with the feds in going after repeat violent offenders. There are already three others doing the same thing in Farmington, Roswell and Las Cruces but the aim is to get these criminals locked up faster and keep them there.

“I don’t think we’ve been tough enough quite honestly with violent repeat offenders under state law,” District Attorney Torrez said.

He also said budget problems have been a factor and he is working with lawmakers on that adding that resources alone are not going to solve the problem.

Torrez says there is no excuse for any criminal to fall through the cracks and that they will work on prioritizing the more violent criminals.

These four Assistant District Attorneys will work part-time with the U.S. Attorney’s office and part time in their own office handling their normal workload.

Torrez said he has also been surprised with how hard it has been to use the new constitutional amendment to keep people locked up on no bond if they are deemed a serious danger. So far, the District Court judges have not been very willing to approve no bond holds. He says going through the federal system might be a better option..