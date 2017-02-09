Albuquerque teen accused in gun store robberys takes plea deal

By Published: Updated:
stockimg Courtroom, generic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens who broke into two gun stores in Albuquerque pleaded no contest Thursday.

Police say 17-year-old Adrian Alderete and three other teens broke into Warriors Edge Armory and Butch’s Gun Shop last month.

Under the plea deal, Alderete will spend the next two years on probation, which includes 60 days of house arrest with GPS monitoring.

“Don’t make a mistake that will get you in a place where you will lose your liberty for a significant period of time. That doesn’t serve you well. I don’t think that serves the public interest well. You’re a valuable resource. You’re a young person,” Judge John J. Romero said.

Investigators did express their concerns to the District Attorney’s Office about the plea deal. They say only four of the 23 firearms stolen have been recovered.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s