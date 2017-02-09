Albuquerque teen accused in gun store robberys takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens who broke into two gun stores in Albuquerque pleaded no contest Thursday.

Police say 17-year-old Adrian Alderete and three other teens broke into Warriors Edge Armory and Butch’s Gun Shop last month.

Under the plea deal, Alderete will spend the next two years on probation, which includes 60 days of house arrest with GPS monitoring.

“Don’t make a mistake that will get you in a place where you will lose your liberty for a significant period of time. That doesn’t serve you well. I don’t think that serves the public interest well. You’re a valuable resource. You’re a young person,” Judge John J. Romero said.

Investigators did express their concerns to the District Attorney’s Office about the plea deal. They say only four of the 23 firearms stolen have been recovered.