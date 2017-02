ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque may be in the middle of a desert, but you don’t have to go far to scuba dive.

You can learn about the sport at the Albuquerque BioPark Aquarium’s “Scuba Day.” It takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You can learn more about diving, where to buy supplies and upcoming scuba classes and trips. You can also enter for a chance to win a dive in the aquarium’s shark tank.

