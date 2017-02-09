Alamogordo officer-involved shooting deemed justified

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A shootout in Alamogordo that ended with an officer and a suspect dead has been deemed justified after a five-month-long investigation.

District Attorney John Sugg held a press conference Thursday. He released details along with video of the shooting from one of the police officer’s lapel cameras.

Investigators said Alamogordo police officers Clint Corvinus and Christopher Welch were on patrol, back in September, when they recognized a wanted fugitive. Police said that man was 38-year-old Joe Moreno. According to Sugg, Moreno had five outstanding warrants.

In the video Moreno is running from the officers as Welch yells several times to stop running and show them his hands.

As officers continued to pursue Moreno on foot, they said he reached into a bag, pulled out a stolen “silver revolver” and pointed it at the two officers.

That’s when investigators said Officer Welch fired his weapon twice, striking Moreno once in the right hip. Moreno fired back five shots, hitting officer Corvinus in the arm. In the video Moreno gets back up and continues running, while Welch continues to yell commands.

That’s when investigators said Officer Welch shot Moreno again, this time in the head killing him.

OMI also determined Moreno had meth and marijuana in his system at the time of the shooting.

Officer Corvinus was taken to the hospital where he later died. The autopsy shows the bullet hit his arm and traveled into his chest.