Women at Sandia Labs allege discrimination in federal lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Several employees are suing Sandia Labs, claiming discrimination. The federal, class action lawsuit alleges Sandia treats women unfairly — through the company’s culture and the way they evaluate their employees.

Three women who worked at Sandia Laboratories claim the labs are run like an old boys club. It’s outlined in a 26-page federal, class-action lawsuit.

Three women are named in the suit, but attorneys for those employees say the issue effects far more than just them.

“They’re doing it for all of the women who pursue careers in a technical field,” said attorney Lin Chan.

Chan says the problem begins with the labs’ performance evaluation policy. It’s a stack ranking system, requiring supervisors to label employees from best to worst. Yet, she says men are always ranked higher.

“That stack ranking system…tends to have a negative impact on female employees, regardless of how well they’ve performed,” Chan said.

She argues other measures, which look at personality and behavior, also bode better for men.

Evaluations directly impact promotion and pay. Chan says that’s why female employees make less money and are promoted less frequently than men in the same positions. The suit alleges these policies feed into a culture of gender bias.

According to one employee named in the suit, “Managers regularly refer to female engineers as ‘girls'” and colleagues can play radio programs in which women are called derogatory terms.

Another worker says she was told to “clean this lab like you would your kitchen.” Yet, according to the suit, when one of these employees raised concerns about discrimination, she says she was denied a promotion and told to “be less intense ‘on these women issues.'”

Now, the women want Sandia’s policies revamped.

“The primary goal is to level the playing field for women at Sandia,” said Chan.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Sandia Labs, but representatives would not comment on the lawsuit. The attorneys in this suit even set up a website for current and former Sandia workers to read the lawsuit and join it.

You can read the full complaint here.