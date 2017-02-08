Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Senate to vote on Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A Senate vote is expected to happen Wednesday night on Senator Jeff Sessions as the nation’s next Attorney General. Democrats have been staging another marathon floor debate, all night long objecting to his nomination. At one point, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was reprimanded for delivering a critical speech about the Alabama senator, receiving a rare rebuke from leadership. She’s now barred from speaking on the floor for the rest of the debate.

2. A state panel is set to meet Wednesday for an emergency meeting to make sure the court system doesn’t run out of money. Governor Susanna Martinez called the meeting as a proposal makes its way through the legislature to provide $600,000 to pay jurors and $82,000 for other costs. This comes after Martinez vetoed another bill last week alluding in her memo to believing the courts could be operating more efficiently. The Chief Justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court maintains the courts are doing all they can to cut back.

3. Morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s will warm to the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Breezy to windy conditions will continue through late morning before gradually tapering through the day.

4. The Rio Rancho school district is asking parents to put their kids on the bus Wednesday morning or afternoon. Each year the state determines the transportation funding based on how many students ride the on the 80th and 120th day of school. Rio rancho officials say they’ve never received sufficient funding for transportation and that operationally they’ve never fully recovered from significant cuts in 2008.

5. One state lawmaker says it’s time New Mexico has an official winter holiday song. It’s called “Gracias New Mexico”. It talks about New Mexico traditions and the scenery during the holidays.

