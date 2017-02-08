UNM welcomes international students amid travel ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The many faces of the University of New Mexico gathered Wednesday at the Student Union Building to send a message to current and future international students.

“We’re happy to have you here, and you are totally welcome here,” said one student as she stepped in front of a camera in the SUB.

University Communications and the Global Education Office put together an event as part of a national campaign started by Temple University. It’s called ‘You are Welcome Here,’ sending a message to international students that following the president’s travel ban, they are welcome.

“It is a message to all current and future international students and scholars, letting them know that we value their presence and we value their intellectual contribution,” said Nicole Tami, the Executive Director of Global Education at UNM.

Tami said they felt they needed to do something.

“A lot of our UNM students and scholars — particularly those from the seven impacted countries — are feeling a lot of stress and angst and worry.”

Many international students appreciated the gesture.

“We’re a really diverse school, I think that draws a lot of people to us, and I feel like we need to be sharing that message now more than ever,” said Josh Lane a UNM student.

Other students were grateful for the message being sent to them, and for them.

“It really means a lot, I really liked UNM since the very first time I got here,” said Aidira Macias, an international student from Mexico.

International students included their own messages as well, in addition to American students and faculty.

“It’s for my fellow Bangladesh students, I told them not to worry about anything,” said Mosharaf Syed.

It’s clear, however, not everyone at UNM is against the travel ban.

Milo Yiannopoulos, who openly backs the President’s executive order, recently drew a large crowd of supporters at the SUB. Many of the attendees were students. UNM has said it’s open to all opinions and the right to free speech.

“We are very welcoming here, and it’s diversity that makes us as great as we are,” said international student Jenna Price.

The video will be available to view on Youtube by next week.