State Board of Finance to address state’s court system funding Wednesday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, an emergency meeting of the state Board of Finance is planned to figure out how New Mexico will pay for its court system.

This as the state is said to run out of money to pay jurors as early as next month.

Wednesday, the state Board of Finance will take on how to make sure the state does not run out of money for jury trials.

New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels has for months been asking for more money to pay jurors in the state.

He is warning if the courts do not get an estimated $800,000 soon they would be forced to halt jury trials starting March 1.

In Remembered, the Board of Finance turned down Chief Justice Daniel’s request for more funding, recommending he ask the legislature for the money.

Governor Susana Martinez vetoed a funding bill last week.

She called for the governor-controlled Board of Finance to take on the issue again.

Then on Monday, the House passed a more than $670,000 emergency funding bill, which has the support of the governor’s administration.

But, the bill hit a snag Tuesday in the Senate which assigned it to two committees.

That House bill is said to fund the courts through mid-April.

Governor Susana Martinez last week also suggested the courts should operate more efficiently.

