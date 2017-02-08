Senator Tom Udall speaks out against Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Tom Udall is getting a lot of attention Wednesday for what he did on Capitol Hill during the confirmation hearing for President Trump’s controversial pick for Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Udall spoke on the Senate floor and read a letter by Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow. He read the same letter that got Senator Elizabeth Warren silenced in the chambers just hours earlier.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used a little-known rule to quiet Democratic Senator Warren while she read from King’s letter. The letter was written 30 years ago in opposition of Jeff Sessions when he was up for a position as a federal judge. Mrs. King characterized him as a prosecutor who worked to discourage black citizens from voting.

Senator Udall read the complete letter and bashed McConnell for the move. Senator Udall has been outspoken against many of President Trump’s nominees including just-confirmed Education Secretary Betsy Devos and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Senator Jeff Sessions’ confirmation vote is expected Wednesday evening.