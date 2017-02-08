Santa Fe reconsiders “sanctuary” label in new resolution

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The city of Santa Fe is reconsidering using the term “sanctuary city” in a resolution reaffirming immigrant-friendly policies as President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal funds.

Drafters have removed the word “sanctuary” from a proposed resolution designed to emphasize Santa Fe’s positions on using law-enforcement resources to question citizens’ immigration status and other immigrant-friendly policies.

The move to back away from specific language comes in an effort to gain support among city council members who don’t want to go head-to-head with the Trump administration.

The resolution is scheduled to be considered by the Finance Committee Feb. 13. At that time there will be a public hearing. The earliest it could come before the full City Council is Feb. 23.