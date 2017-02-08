Rio Rancho Public Schools asking parents to let kids ride bus Wednesday

RIO RANCHO N.M. (KRQE) – As Rio Rancho parents get their kids ready for school, the school district is asking all parents to have their kids ride the bus to or from school Wednesday morning or afternoon.



Each year the state determines the transportation funding based on how many students ride the on the 80 and 120th day of school.

When it comes to transportation funding, Rio Rancho officials say they’ve never received sufficient funding for transportation. They add that operationally, they’ve never fully recovered from significant cuts in 2008

This year, they’re faced with even less money after being cut an additional $400,000.

“That deficit has to come from operational funding which takes away funding from the classroom. So this year, when we are getting cut even more, that is additional operational money we won’t have,” said Beth Pendergrass, PIO.

Pendergrass say they will have additional buses and drivers on standby to make sure buses are not overcrowded if there are more riders.