Richelle Van der Keilj making herself at home in the Mountain West

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She only gets one go-around in the Mountain West.

Senior transfer Richelle Van der Keilj is making noise in the league. She averages 14 points per game and leads the Mountain West in field goal percentage. Van der Keilj is also second in rebounds in the conference with nearly 10 a contest and second in blocks at 2.7 a game.

“You know she was used to being the fourth or fifth option, said Bradbury. “Now she’s the first option.” Van der

Van der Keilj had her best game as a Lobo last weekend when she scored 31 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in a win at San Jose State. The six-foot-five center usually draws a double team. San Jose State decided to play her one on one and paid the price.

“This was different, said Van der Keijl. “They passed the ball a lot to me so give credit to the team to be honest.”

Coach Bradbury said Van der Keijl getting the ball often was rare when the two were together at Wright State.

“In three years I don’t ever think we threw the ball to her that much,” said Bradbury. “I mean we never threw it to her at Wright State. I mean like ever and would yell at them if they did.”

Like a lot of women playing the game, Van der Keijl hopes to continue on the court when her one and only season at New Mexico is done.

“I want to play somewhere overseas in Europe,” said Van der Keijl. “I hope a little close to home but, I don’t want to play in the Netherlands so let’s see where it ends up.”

For now, she will settle for playing at WisePies Arena AKA The Pit.

The Lobos are hosting the Air Force Falcons Wednesday night. The Lobos enter the match up 8-4 and in third in the Mountain West. Air Force has struggled to a 1-9 conference record and sits at the bottom of the conference. Game time Wednesday is 7 p.m.