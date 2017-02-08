Report: Only 1/3 New Mexico families access child care help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A new report says only around a third of families eligible for child care assistance take advantage of the program in New Mexico – one of the nation’s poorest states.

Children, Youth, and Families Department Secretary Monique Jacobson says a new report looking into child care in the state found that more families could be signing up for the program but the state is doing better than others.

The report released Wednesday says New Mexico ranked 10th nationally on eligible families signing up for child care assistance. It also says New Mexico is first in the nation in eligible Hispanic families taking advantage of the federally-funded program.

Allen Sanchez, president and CEO of CHI St. Joseph’s Children, says he believed the need was even greater than state officials suggest. He says some eligible families are getting turned away.