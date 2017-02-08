Public vote in Durango if city continues adding fluoride to water

DURANGO, N.M. (KRQE) – It is now up to the citizens of Durango to decide whether fluoride should be added to the city water.

The city has long added fluoride, but a resident recently delivered a petition asking them to reconsider.

Tuesday, the Durango City Council unanimously voted to place the question on the ballot and let the people decide.

“When this shows up on the ballot, ‘yes’ vote removes the fluoride, a ‘no’ vote retains the fluoride,” Mayor Pro Tem Dick White said.

Citizens will be able to vote on the ordinance in the regular municipal election on April 4.

