President Trump speaks at County Sheriffs’ Association conference

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales and others got a surprise visit from the president Wednesday.

Gonzales and others were taking part in the Major County Sheriffs’ Association Winter Conference in Washington, D.C.

The group brings together sheriffs and chiefs from all across the country to discuss critical issues relating to public safety.

President Trump also showed up at Wednesday’s event, defending his travel ban and telling authorities he would work with them on the front lines to keep America safe.

“We have to allow you folks to do your job. You’re great people, great people. Great men and women. We have to allow you to do your jobs, give you the weapons you need,” President Trump said.

While in D.C., Sheriff Gonzales also got to see the sights, stopping by the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial.