Popular Albuquerque magnet school to expand its facilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A very popular Albuquerque magnet school is expanding.

Wednesday, Albuquerque Public Schools broke ground on Phase Two of construction for the Desert Willow Family School near Monroe and Comanche.

The project will add classrooms and other spaces to the campus originally built in 2009.

The school offers an alternative learning approach, with students spending half the time in a traditional classroom, the other half getting family instruction at home.

“Parents are becoming more educated consumers of the public schools and they’re looking at their options, and its important for the public schools to have a portfolio of choice,” Scott Elder, APS spokesperson, said.

Desert Willow started in 1992 in the basement of Monte Vista Elementary. APS is building a second family school because of such high demand at Desert Willow.

