Police: Couple in stolen car caused crash, fled from scene

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple in a stolen car got into a bad crash a few weeks back, just seconds after police said they were trying to out run officers in the North Valley.

Looking at the damage from the crash, it’s a surprise no one was seriously injured. The crash happened back in January.

Police said the man behind the wheel was 28-year-old Morris Mora.

Just after 4:30 p.m., an Albuquerque police officer spotted a Chevy Malibu parked outside a home known to be a hot-spot for stolen vehicles. The officer ran the plate of the Malibu and it came back stolen.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer noted seeing a “male subject with a short haircut and a mustache sitting in the driver’s seat.” Police said the officer then called for back-up and waited down the street.

The driver of the Malibu got spooked and took off. The complaint states, “the vehicle fled from me [officer] at a high rate of speed,” so the officer was ordered to disengage.

Then seconds later, the same officer came up on a crash involving three cars on the corner of 12th Street and Griegos Road.

Several witnesses stuck around and told officers they saw the Malibu run a red light causing the crash.

One person was sent to the hospital. Officers in the lapel video state the victim had non-life threatening injuries.

After the crash, Mora and his female passenger fled the scene on foot. Police caught up to them a few blocks away.

Mora tried to tell police a friend gave him the stolen Chevy Malibu the night before, but that wouldn’t get him out of trouble on a morning when he put a lot of lives in danger.

Mora also told police he fled from officers because he thought he had a warrant out for his arrest. He’s still in jail this evening on car theft charges.

Because these violent crashes involving stolen cars are becoming more common, state Rep. Bill Rehm has proposed life sentences for car thieves who kill people in crashes.