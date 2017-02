ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM says an outage knocked out power to 9,732 customers in northwest Albuquerque for a very brief period Wednesday.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time but they are investigating.

Power in #ABQ N=St Joseph; S=I-40; E=72nd; W=Tierra Pintada has been restored.We're investigating the cause.Thank you for your patience. — PNM (@PNMtalk) February 8, 2017