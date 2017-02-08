Officials asking for community input on improvements to South Valley facilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County lawmakers want your input on improvements to one part of the metro that could bring more jobs to our area.

The Parks and Recreations Department officials want to hear from you about projects like the South Valley pool, the Rio Bravo Senior Meal Site, Rio Bravo Skate Park and the South Valley Park. They say it’s to make this area the center of the community.

This is the fourth in a series of public meetings about the proposed improvements on the Rio Bravo Master Plan. They want to know what you believe are the most important projects so that they can prioritize them.

The South Valley Pool appears to be at the top. Officials say it has gathered a lot of community interest. The South Valley Pool re-opened this past Memorial Day weekend after being closed last summer for renovations.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars went into to re-opening the pool. Another $2 million will go into the second phase. Construction is expected to start in 2018 to add more amenities like a slide or a lazy river.

They say another priority is the Tom Tenorio Park on Arenal. Officials say they have $1 million ear marked for that project.

The funding for these projects comes from capital outlay money and from the general fund.

As of right now, it’s uncertain if these projects will create full-time jobs, but officials believe construction jobs will be created once these projects move forward.

That meeting is Wednesday night at the Rio Bravo Senior Meal Site starting at 6 p.m.