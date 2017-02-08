New Mexico lawmakers object to possible Muslim registry

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are advancing a proposed memorial urging the U.S. Congress to prohibit the creation a possible Muslim registry.

President Donald Trump is seeking a temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations and has said the U.S. needs a registry for Syrian refugees entering the country. Whether he wants a registry for all Muslims in the U.S. has been less clear.

A committee in the New Mexico House of Representatives on Wednesday endorsed a memorial that would seek a prohibition on any possible national registry based on religious affiliation. It says such a registry would undermine New Mexico’s commitment to human rights.

The memorial is sponsored by Republican Rep. Jason Harper of Rio Rancho and Democratic Rep. Nathan Small of Las Cruces.