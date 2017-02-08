Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

High pressure will continue to keep moisture out of the southwest for the next two days. Highs on Thursday will top out in the high 60s and low 70s. Friday will be even warmer with highs in the 70s in the metro area and over 80° across the southeast. A storm system will head in for the weekend spreading showers and mountain snow across the state. At this point most precip amounts look light but we will continue to track this system as it moves closer.

