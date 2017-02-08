Local cupcakery offers delicious Valentine’s treats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Put the heart shaped box aside and give your Valentine something they can actually enjoy.

Smallcakes, a cupcakery, has a wide selection of cupcakes made daily that will surely make the one you love smile.

Owner, Andrea Henderson, stopped by KRQE This Morning to discuss what’s available the Valentine’s Day.

There’s nothing normal about any of the cupcakes offered at this bakery. From Pink Vanilla to Lemon Drops, Smallcakes has a flavor for everyone.

If cupcakes aren’t enough, the shop offers other product from homemade cookies, Ice cream sandwiches, and even homemade ice cream.

Smallcakes is located on Sanpedro and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m.

For more information or to check out their daily menu and specials, visit their website.