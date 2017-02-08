Local business sets up scholarship in memory of fallen officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business has set up a scholarship in memory of fallen Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster.

Josh Kronberg, owner of Ninja Core Gym, presented the Albuquerque Police Department with the idea of the scholarship.

APD suggested giving it to 15-year-old Jesus Aguirre and his 12-year-old brother, Javier. Their father Hector was a local deacon and carpenter.

Hector Aguirre was killed when police say a group of teens stole his work van and ran him over.

“It’s just heartwarming to know that we are making a difference in these kid’s lives, just giving them something positive and something fun to think about instead of the hardships that I know they are going through,” Josh Kronberg, Ninja Core Gym owner, said.

Jesus and Javier also get a full year of free training at Ninja Core Gym. They say they’re grateful for the support from the community.