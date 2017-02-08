Local business sets up scholarship in memory of fallen officer

By Published: Updated:
ninja-core-daniel-webster-scholarship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business has set up a scholarship in memory of fallen Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster.

Josh Kronberg, owner of Ninja Core Gym, presented the Albuquerque Police Department with the idea of the scholarship.

APD suggested giving it to 15-year-old Jesus Aguirre and his 12-year-old brother, Javier. Their father Hector was a local deacon and carpenter.

Hector Aguirre was killed when police say a group of teens stole his work van and ran him over.

“It’s just heartwarming to know that we are making a difference in these kid’s lives, just giving them something positive and something fun to think about instead of the hardships that I know they are going through,” Josh Kronberg, Ninja Core Gym owner, said.

Jesus and Javier also get a full year of free training at Ninja Core Gym. They say they’re grateful for the support from the community.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s