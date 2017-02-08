Lobo men’s basketball team aim high at Air Force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team has broken the curse of Clune Arena. The Lobos beat the Air Force Falcons 74-67 Wednesday night for their first victory in Colorado Springs since 2012. Sam Logwood led the Lobos in scoring with 17 points. Lobos guard Dane Kuiper returned from a broken nose and concussion to score a dozen for the cherry and silver on 4 of 5 shooting from three point range.

Elijah Brown was the only other Lobo in double figures on what was an off night for him. Brown had 13 points on 3 of 13 shooting. He made up ground at the free throw line were he was 6 of 7. The Lobos only shot 71 percent from the free throw line. “We just got to do better hitting free throws,” said Lobos head coach Craig Neal. “Usually we are a real good free throw shooting team but, just proud of the guys. We haven’t won here since 2012.”

The Lobos had 32 bench points as all but two players in the line up scored. With a five point lead and under five seconds to play Brown was fouled on the Falcons end of the court.

He continued down the court after the whistle and tried to dunk. He was quickly whistled for his second technical of the game, facing ejection and chance to make the free throws he had earned on the other end of the court. Game officials later rescinded the call. Brown went to the line and converted a pair of free throws which led to the final score. The Lobos improved to 9-4 with the win and will host Boise State next Tuesday. That game will be televised by CBS Sports Network and has a 8pm start time.