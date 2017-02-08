Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s will warm to the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Breezy to windy conditions will continue through late morning before gradually tapering through the day. A few isolated showers may linger over southern Colorado this morning… but no significant rain or snow expected this afternoon.

WIND ADVISORY & HIGH WIND WARNING expected to expire at 4PM Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Even warmer! High pressure building in from the southwest will cut off our winds and help temperatures climb well above average. Expect widespread 50s, 60s and 70s with highs in the Rio Grande Valley expected to top out +15° above average. Mostly sunny conditions will blanket the state.

FRIDAY: High temperatures will rival records with widespread 60s, 70s and 80s expected. Sunshine will stretch from stateline to stateline… but enjoy it while it’s here! Our next big weather-maker is set to move in over the weekend.