Judge: City owes former Albuquerque officer thousands

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police officer fired for repeatedly failing to turn on his body camera could collect a lot of money from the city for its lack of transparency.

Jeremy Dear was fired in the wake of the Mary Hawkes shooting — he gunned down the suspected truck thief but didn’t have his camera on.

Since then, Dear has been fighting to get his job back.

He sued the city and the Albuquerque Police Department for failing to meet his public records requests. He wants personnel files, and audio and video recordings of interviews related to his case.

Last week, a judge ruled the city owes Dear $100 for every day since mid-September when his requests were due.

That bill is approaching $15,000.