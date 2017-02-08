Judge: City owes former Albuquerque officer thousands

By Published: Updated:
jeremy dear

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police officer fired for repeatedly failing to turn on his body camera could collect a lot of money from the city for its lack of transparency.

Jeremy Dear was fired in the wake of the Mary Hawkes shooting — he gunned down the suspected truck thief but didn’t have his camera on.

Since then, Dear has been fighting to get his job back.

He sued the city and the Albuquerque Police Department for failing to meet his public records requests. He wants personnel files, and audio and video recordings of interviews related to his case.

Last week, a judge ruled the city owes Dear $100 for every day since mid-September when his requests were due.

That bill is approaching $15,000.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s