John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

The spring like weather continues across the Land of Enchantment this afternoon! Expect mild temperatures, lots of sunshine, and breezy conditions. The winds will back off for Thursday and Friday as temperatures continue to warm to near or above record levels.

Our next winter storm will dive into the state this weekend into early next week. With it comes a much better shot at seeing rain and snow across the state. Winds will also be on the strong side as cooler air pours into the state for Sunday and early next week. After seeing highs reach the low 70s in Albuquerque on Friday, temperatures will plummet to the mid 40s for Sunday and Monday.