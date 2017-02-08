In The County: High Tea On The Bosque

Nan Masland, Public Art Coordinator for the Bernalillo County and Ebony Booth, post and performer, joined New Mexico Living to invite us celebrate Black History Month with High Tea on the Bosque.

The event is a celebration of cultural diversity with live performances, visual art and hands-on art activities for the entire family. It all happens, Sunday, February 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the beautiful Bachechi Open Space in the North Valley.

You can register online or at the door.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Bernalillo County