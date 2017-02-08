Helping Hands: Hearts On Your Sleeve Fashion Show For ALS

Katie Crouch, Special Events Coordinator for the ALS Association New Mexico Chapter and Berdel Boulanger, owner of Silk Road Connection, joined New Mexico Living to invite us out to a fun night of fashion, food, drinks and fun, all to benefit the ALS New Mexico Chapter.

The event includes high-end raffle items, food and wine pairings, weekend getaway packages, exclusive spa treatments and much more. It is at Casa Esencia at Hotel Albuquerque on Thursday, February 9, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $75.00 per person and tickets can be purchased online, with all proceeds go directly to the ALS New Mexico Chapter.

