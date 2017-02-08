February brings awareness to the heart in more ways than one

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to February, most often think of Valentine’s Day, but what many might not know is that the entire month is dedicated to the heart.

February is Heart Health Month in hopes of bringing awareness to making the right daily choices to improve heart health.

Dr. Eugene Sun with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico (BCBSNM) joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss major risk factors when it comes to heart disease.

The Centers for Disease Control estimate that every year about 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States, and a little more than half of them are men. Still, this disease is just as serious for women and women should be aware that heart disease is the number one killer.

There are three major risk factors that cannot be changed, male gender, family history, and increasing age. The modifiable risk factors include not smoking, lowering cholesterol, exercising more, among others.

There are tips to help keep hearts healthy such as getting screened regularly, eat a balanced diet, get a good night’s sleep, and reduce stress.

