Councilors vote to use speed vans in Rio Rancho

By Published: Updated:
rrspeeders

 

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho city councilors voted to use the company RedFlex again to catch speeders.

RedFlex used to operate cameras at the intersections of Unser and Southern, and Unser and Northern to catch drivers running red lights.

Last year, councilors decided not to renew the company’s contract. The city says since the cameras went up, there have been citations totaling $4 million that have gone unpaid.

Wednesday night, councilors approved using RedFlex speed vans in neighborhoods.

One councilor worries the new program will bring more of the same problems.

“I think that people who are reckless drivers don’t give that same attention to the speed vans, and don’t pay attention and probably won’t pay their fines,” Councilor Jennifer Flor said.

Drivers caught on speed van cameras will be fined $100.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s