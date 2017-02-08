Councilors vote to use speed vans in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho city councilors voted to use the company RedFlex again to catch speeders.

RedFlex used to operate cameras at the intersections of Unser and Southern, and Unser and Northern to catch drivers running red lights.

Last year, councilors decided not to renew the company’s contract. The city says since the cameras went up, there have been citations totaling $4 million that have gone unpaid.

Wednesday night, councilors approved using RedFlex speed vans in neighborhoods.

One councilor worries the new program will bring more of the same problems.

“I think that people who are reckless drivers don’t give that same attention to the speed vans, and don’t pay attention and probably won’t pay their fines,” Councilor Jennifer Flor said.

Drivers caught on speed van cameras will be fined $100.