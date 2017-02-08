Bigfoot expedition inspires ban on state-funded searches for mythical creatures

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13’s Larry Barker first exposed a UNM expedition to find Bigfoot back in October — a foray into the forest paid for by you. Now, a lawmaker wants to make it illegal for state-funded colleges to go hunting for mythical creatures.

The bill comes from a Gallup senator who Larry Barker spoke with during his investigation. The bill would stop trips like the one Dr. Christopher Dyer of the UNM-Gallup campus took last year.

We took one day and we went up there, yeah, walked around,” Dr. Dyer said.

In response to what happened, Sen. George Munoz is sponsoring a bill that would ban public funds from being spent on “looking for or catching a fictitious creature.”

“It’s sad that we have to do this, that they don’t have the ethics, that UNM doesn’t have the ethics to stop this,” Sen. Munoz said. “And now we have to draft bills to stop something that is not morally right,” Sen. Munoz said.

The senator had a little fun with the bill. It also bans publicly funded searches for Pokemon, leprechauns and the Bogeyman.

Sen. Munoz said what Dr. Dyer did was unfair to student because they pay a lot of money to go to school and it shouldn’t be spent on this.

Outgoing President Bob Frank previously told KRQE News 13 that the Bigfoot expedition was inappropriate and would not happen again.