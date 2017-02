ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you ready for not one, but two doses of adorable?

One of the Dahl Sheep at the Bernalillo County’s Gutierrez Hubbell House in the South Valley gave birth this week to twin baby rams.

KRQE News 13 caught up with mama and her new babies at the History and Cultural Center Wednesday, and the little family seems to be bonding. The twins never left their mom’s side.

The county has not said if it is going to give them names.