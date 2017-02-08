Around Town: Valentine’s Day in the Duke City With Yelp

Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to give us some suggestions on the most unique Valentine’s Day dates.

The first is Fresh, a mobile bistro with a small romantic space to dine in a converted bus. For a gift for your special someone, try Yes Organic Boutique and Spa for all the soaps, lotions and fragrances your love wants. Last but not least, if you are looking for an intimate vibe, Cellar Tapas Beer and Wine is the place for you.

More events and happenings are on their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living