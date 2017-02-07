Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Judges to make decision on President Trump’s travel ban

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A three-judge panel will determine whether a district court judge’s order blocking President Donald Trump’s ban will remain in place. Trump’s executive order bars citizens and refugees of seven Muslim-majority countries for several months or indefinitely for some. A Washington state federal judge suspended key parts of the order. Two Attorneys General are now backing that judge. The Department of Justice also got involved urging the courts to lift the judge’s halt. And now it’s in the hands of the courts. There have also been reports, that no matter what happens, whoever doesn’t win this battle plans to appeal.

2. Rio Rancho lawmakers are expected to vote soon on a new version of their program to slow down speeders. Rio Rancho recently ended its contract with Redflex for red-light cameras. But this time, the city is looking at only using eight speed vans. According to the Rio Rancho city website, violators caught speeding by the mobile units will face a $100 fine. The Rio Rancho City Council meeting will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m.

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s across the state. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the area this afternoon, a bit more sun today compared to Monday! Spot mountain showers are possible for those with the Northern Mountains and San Juans of Southern Colorado.

4. The Española school superintendent has 30 days to address problems the Public Education Department has brought up or be suspended. The state took over the district’s finances in November.

5. Valentine’s Day is just a week away Vernon’s Speak-Easy in Los Ranchos is being named one of the most romantic in the country by restaurant review website Open Table. The review looked into more than 10 million reviews to formulate a list of 36.

The Morning’s Top Stories