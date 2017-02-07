Talking Tech: Valentine Tech Gifts

Our tech expert, Nyika Allen, from the New Mexico Tech Council, joined New Mexico Living to show us some of the best gifts for your tech lover.

The DOCK for Apple watch Marble Edition is perfect for that person who has an Apple watch and needs a better and more attractive way to change the device.

The Prynt Case is a device you connect to your phone and it allows you to print you photos the moment you take the on your phone, much like the old Polaroid cameras.

If you don’t have an Apple watch, but want to sync your phone to a wearable Ringly is your best option. The rings come in different stone styles and metal options and id much more delicate than other wearables.

