Suspects fleeing from deputies involved in Albuquerque crash

12th, I-40 crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Suspects fleeing from deputies crashed into a car at 12th Street and I-40 Tuesday night.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies will only say they were following a car through the North Valley, but won’t say why.

A witness says the suspects were speeding and a patrol car with its lights on was behind them, but the suspects slammed into another car.

“It was like double impact, and then like 10 cars showed up. All the airbags deployed in the car that was driving fast, so we looked over and the chick got out, and she started booking it, and she just ran,” a witness said.

Witnesses say deputies caught up with the woman and arrested her. Deputies say another person was arrested as well.

The Sheriff’s Office says three people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

