Shannon Loves Flowers gears up for Valentine’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to February, flowers are typically on everyone’s mind, whether you want to receive them or gift them to your sweetheart and there’s one local flower shop that wants to help make the process easy.

Shannon Loves Flowers is a local flower shop that has a bouquet for everyone’s budget.

Owner, Shannon Chavez, joined KRQE’s This Morning show to discuss the different Valentine bouquet options.

A beautiful mixed flower arrangement that includes roses, lilies, orchids, and hydrangeas is the most popular order and will give you the most bang for your buck, all while seeming to be a bit more personalized than the typically red roses.

With Valentines Day coming up next week, Chavez suggests getting orders in as soon as possible.

